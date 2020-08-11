TCF Bank Stadium will sit empty this fall. Ditto at Camp Randall Stadium. And Ohio Stadium and 11 others across Big Ten Country, too.

Capping a tumultuous, six-day span, the Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday that it is canceling the fall season in football and all other fall sports. The 180-degree pivot came after the conference on Wednesday gave hope for a fall season by announcing a 10-game, conference-only schedule that would begin in early September. The colossal move in major college athletics was brought on by the ongoing fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Ten added that it will try to play football and other fall sports in the spring, but that is not guaranteed.

“Our overarching reason and the overarching issue that we had to always keep at the top of our mind … is that the health, safety, the wellness, both physical and mental, for our student-athletes was going to be at the top of my list,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said on the Big Ten Network. “ … We just believe collectively there’s too much uncertainty at this point in time in our country to encourage our student-athletes to participate in fall sports.”

The decision will be a big financial blow to Big Ten schools. The University of Minnesota estimated last spring that the loss of the fall sports season would cost the athletic department $75 million in revenue.

University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel and athletic director Mark Coyle released a joint statement Tuesday.

“As of today, the medical evidence and expert perspectives presented to us as conference leaders raise serious concerns about the safety of playing fall sports,” the statement read. “We know our student-athletes want to compete and that our coaches want to coach. We share their extreme disappointment about not being able to do so this fall. We have a responsibility to our student-athletes, and everyone involved with our athletics programs, to put their health and safety above all else. That responsibility remained our top priority throughout these discussions and it’s why this decision was made.”

‘We don’t always agree’

Big Ten presidents began meeting Tuesday morning, and the announcement came at 2 p.m. Warren wouldn’t say if the vote to cancel was unanimous, but his response to question about the vote indicated there was dissent among the 14 members. “Our schools, we don’t always agree, but I think people understand, and I take that from a passion standpoint, that we will be together,” Warren said. “I would rather not have a detailed discussion about if the vote was unanimous or not unanimous.”

Coyle and Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck were not immediately available to comment.

Along with football, sports that won’t play this fall in the Big Ten are men’s and women’s cross-country, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and volleyball. Decisions on winter sports seasons will be made later.

The Pac-12 Conference followed the Big Ten’s lead about an hour later Tuesday, announcing it has canceled all sports competition through the 2020 calendar year.

Potential heart issues played a role

What changed in the span of six days for the Big Ten to shut down the season? Warren said it wasn’t any one factor, but a developing health situation played a role.

The threat of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle usually caused by a viral infection, has become a concern of late in college sports because it’s been tied to COVID-19. ESPN reported that myocarditis “has been found in at least five Big Ten athletes and several other athletes in other conferences.” Myocarditis can lead to heart failure, abnormal heartbeat and sudden death, according to the Mayo Clinic. The viruses that cause the common cold and hepatitis B and C are among those that can cause myocarditis.

“For anyone who’s been keeping up with the effects of COVID-19 and what it has done and can do or will do to the human body, there has been a lot of discussion about myocarditis,” Warren said.

The Pac-12 mentioned serious cardiac side effects of the coronavirus in its decision to cancel fall sports.

Big Red sees red

On Monday, the Big Ten presidents reportedly were on the verge of canceling the fall season, but a strong pushback from players in the #WeWantToPlay movement and insurgency from prominent coaches stretched the decision to Tuesday. Nebraska’s Scott Frost promised that the Cornhuskers would play a rogue schedule this fall if the Big Ten canceled the season. Ohio State’s Ryan Day, whose team is considered a national championship contender, left open the possibility of following Frost’s approach.

When asked on BTN if Nebraska or any other conference team could play teams outside of the Big Ten this fall, Warren pointed to the passion in coaches’ statements but wouldn’t answer the question directly. “These are issues we will address at the appropriate time,” he said. “Today is not the appropriate day to do that.”

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos and Frost, plus Chancellor Ronnie Green and University System President Ted Carter, released a statement critical of the Big Ten’s decision.

“We are very disappointed in the decision by the Big Ten Conference to postpone the fall football season, as we have been and continue to be ready to play,” the statement read. “ … We will continue to consult with medical experts and evaluate the situation as it emerges. We hope it may be possible for our student athletes to have the opportunity to compete.”