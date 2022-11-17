Two teams are tied atop the Big Ten East, and the winner likely ends up in the College Football Playoff. In the West, there's a four-team tie for first entering the penultimate weekend of the regular season. Enjoy the chaos. (Note: all rankings are College Football Playoff … The Gophers-Iowa pick will appear later in the week).
Illinois at No. 3 Michigan, 11 a.m., Ch. 5
- The Fighting Illini need a victory to have a realistic shot to win the Big Ten West. The Wolverines need a win to stay in the College Football Playoff hunt. Advantage to team that's healthier and has much more for which to play. Michigan 34, Illinois 17.
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 11 a.m., ESPN
- In a matchup of interim coaches, Wisconsin's Jim Leonhard tops Nebraska's Mickey Joseph as the Badgers secure bowl eligibility. Wisconsin 27, Nebraska 17.
Northwestern at Purdue, 11 a.m., FS1
- Interesting stat: The Wildcats have won their past five visits to West Lafayette. Reality: Other than RB Evan Hull and WR Malik Washington, they don't have much with which to work on offense. Purdue 24, Northwestern 10.
Indiana at Michigan State, 11 a.m., BTN
- MSU has won the Old Brass Spittoon in 15 of the past 18 seasons. Stock up on Skoal, Spartans. The spittoon stays in East Lansing for another year. Michigan State 35, Indiana 20.
No. 2 Ohio State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., Ch. 5
- The Buckeyes are 7-0 against the Terrapins, outscoring them by an average of 59-21. Yeah, that sounds about right for Saturday. Ohio State 59, Maryland 21.
Penn State at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m., BTN
- The Nittany Lions have won 15 consecutive against the Scarlet Knights. In the eight games against Penn State since joining the Big Ten, Rutgers has scored in double figures only once. Penn State 31, Rutgers 7.
