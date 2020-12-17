Gophers placement holder Casey O'Brien, a five-time cancer survivor, was named Minnesota's Sportsmanship Award honoree by the Big Ten on Thursday.

O'Brien, a junior from St. Paul, was diagnosed with bone cancer at age 13, has been through five chemotherapy treatment plans, the most recent in May. He is a three-time academic All-Big Ten selection and earned Big Ten Distinguished Scholar honors for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.

Other Big Ten awards announced Thursday were:

Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year (coaches' vote): Tom Allen, Indiana

Dave McClain Coach of the Year (media vote): Allen

Bakken-Anderson Kicker of the Year: Connor Culp, Nebraska

Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year: Tory Taylor, Iowa

Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year: Aron Cruickshank, Rutgers

Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award: Vincent Smith, Michigan

Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award: Napoleon Harris, Northwestern