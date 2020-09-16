The Big Ten Network will be streaming a news conference this morning on the decision to restart football on the weekend of Oct. 23-24.
You can watch that, and other news updates, here.
Gophers
Big Ten football plans Oct. 23-24 return, with daily testing plan
The conference is planning an eight-week regular season leading to a Big Ten championship game Dec. 19, one day before the College Football Playoff rankings are set.
Sports
Former IAAF head Lamine Diack sentenced to 2 years in prison
Former track federation president Lamine Diack was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for corruption during his nearly 16-year tenure at the IAAF, most notably a scheme that allowed Russian athletes who paid millions in hush money to keep competing when they should have been suspended for doping.
Sports
Tap here to watch live news updates on the Big ten's decision to start football next month, including a press conference planned for 9:15 a.m.
Variety
Canterbury Park veterinarian's mission: Save horses headed for slaughter
Dr. Richard Bowman has made saving finished racehorses his mission.
High Schools
High school league meets Monday to consider fall football, volleyball start
The unusual meeting by the Minnesota State High School League comes six weeks after the board voted to postpone both sports until March.