Men's Big Ten tournament

Host: Notre Dame

TV: Big Ten Network

Format: Single-elimination; #1 seed Wisconsin gets quarterfinal bye

March 14 (Sunday)

#4 Notre Dame vs. #5 Penn State, 11 a.m.

#2 Gophers vs. #7 Michigan State, 3 p.m.

#3 Michigan vs. #6 Ohio State, 7:30 p.m.

March 15 (monday)

Semifinal #1, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinal #2, 7:30 p.m.

March 16 (tuesday)

Championship, 7 p.m.