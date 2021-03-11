1 p.m. vs. Ohio State at Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis • BTN, 100.3-FM

Another opportunity secured

Preview: The 13th-seeded Gophers (14-14) advanced in the Big Ten tournament to play Thursday afternoon against No. 5-seeded Ohio State (18-8) in the second round in Indianapolis. Richard Pitino's team ended the regular season with 11 losses in 14 games, but it stopped a seven-game slide in Wednesday's 51-46 win vs. Northwestern. The victory also ended a 12-game losing streak away from home, including 0-10 in the regular season. The Buckeyes went 10-1 after losing by 17 points at Minnesota on Jan. 3.

Players to watch: Gophers sophomore guard Tre' Williams led the team with 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting, including 4-for-7 from three-point range, Wednesday vs. Northwestern. Williams had zero points in 10 minutes earlier this season vs. Ohio State, but he's scored in double figures in six of his past eight games. Buckeyes big man E.J. Liddell, who leads the team with averages of 16 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks, was named All-Big Ten first team by coaches.

Numbers: The Gophers-Northwestern opener Wednesday was the first Division I game in eight years in which both teams shot under 40% on field goals, under 30% on three-pointers and under 45% on free throws.

Marcus Fuller