Big Ten goes 17-1 with new coaches, QBs in Week 1's full non-conference slate

''It's a pretty freaking cool stadium,'' said Howard, the Kansas State transfer who played at Ohio Stadium for the first time. ''I've never been a part of so many different traditions. It makes it more engaging for everyone involved. Getting to experience all this stuff that I've heard about for the first time was really fun. Now that I've got it all under my belt, it's like, ‘Alright, now I've done it, and now it's business as usual.'"