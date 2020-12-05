WEEK 6 MVP

STEVIE SCOTT III, RB, INDIANA

In a 27-11 win against Maryland, the junior scored a career-high three touchdowns — he’s the first Hoosier to do that in five years. He has at least one touchdown in 16 of his past 22 games for a total of 26.

BIG TEN GAMES TO WATCH

NO. 4 OHIO STATE AT MICHIGAN STATE, 11 A.M. SATURDAY (Ch. 5)

More canceled games — including Northwestern at Gophers and Maryland at Michigan — mark this week. But the Buckeyes are trying to be the first Big Ten team to keep their COVID-19 outbreak to just a one-game absence, since missing any more would damage the team’s Big Ten title and CFP chances.

NO. 12 INDIANA AT NO. 16 WISCONSIN, 2:30 P.M. SATURDAY (Ch. 5)

When the undefeated teams in the East and West divisions met two weeks ago, the Hoosiers and Badgers were on the wrong ends of those results, enduring their first losses to Ohio State and Northwestern, respectively. Wisconsin is coming off its third canceled game of the season thanks to the Gophers’ COVID-19 outbreak and right into another Top 25 matchup.