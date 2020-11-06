WEEK 2 MVP

tommy togiai, dt, ohio state

The junior sacked Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford three times in Ohio State’s 38-25 victory at Beaver Stadium. He also contributed a team-high seven tackles — a career best — including four solo ones, helping his defense hold Penn State to only 44 rushing yards.

BIG TEN GAMES TO WATCH

nO. 23 michigan AT nO. 13 Indiana

11 a.M. SAT. (FS1)

Drubbing the Gophers in the opener was followed by a rivalry loss to Michigan State the next week for the Wolverines. Meanwhile, Indiana shocked Penn State and put away Rutgers to earn its highest national ranking in decades.

nebraska at northwestern

11 a.m. SAT. (BTN)

The Cornhuskers are back in action after a week off thanks to Wisconsin’s COVID situation. They took a big loss at Ohio State to open the season but can now test the Wildcats, who went from the West’s worst last year to 2-0 in 2020, including a big win against Maryland and a close one at Iowa.