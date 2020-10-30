WEEK 1 MVP

GRAHAM MERTZ QB, WISCONSIN

He became the first freshman to start a season opener for the Badgers since 1978 and looked anything but inexperienced, going 20-for-21 for 248 yards and five touchdowns in a record-setting outing against Illinois on Saturday. Too bad he can’t follow up this week after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19 after the 45-7 victory over the Illini.

BIG TEN GAMES TO WATCH

No. 3 OHIO STATE AT No. 18 PENN STATE

6:30 P.M. SAT. (cH. 5)

This could have been Penn State’s annual White Out game, where a sellout 100,000-plus Beaver Stadium crowd creates one of the best atmospheres in college football. This year: Only family in attendance, a Penn State team coming off a close loss to Indiana and an Ohio State squad that appears nigh unbeatable.

MICHIGAN STATE AT No. 13 MICHIGAN

11 a.m. Sat. (Ch. 9)

This would have been the spot for Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, but a COVID-19 outbreak on the Badgers forced a no-contest cancellation. An in-state rivalry in the East division should be entertaining, though.