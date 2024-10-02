A second week of strictly Big Ten games delivers several interesting matchups. Ohio State and Oregon can assert their home dominance, while Rutgers can answer some questions by winning where it never has. And don’t forget a national championship game rematch. (All games Saturday unless noted. The Gophers-USC prediction will run later this week).
Big Ten picks: Can Iowa pull a surprise at Ohio State? Who wins, Nebraska or Maryland?
The Hawkeyes knocked off Ohio State in Iowa City in 2017 but haven’t won in Columbus in decades.
Three with intrigue
Iowa at No. 3 Ohio State, 2:30 p.m., CBS
• The Buckeyes have won 16 of the past 19 in the series, while the Hawkeyes last won in Columbus in 1991. Ohio State will have too much on offense for Iowa to handle. Ohio State 34, Iowa 13
Rutgers at Nebraska, 3 p.m., FS1
• The Cornhuskers have won all five meetings in this series, including 14-13 in 2022 in Piscataway, N.J. Scarlet Knight are led by RB Kyle Monangai and mistake-avoiding QB Athan Kaliakmanis. Rutgers 20, Nebraska 17
Michigan State at No. 6 Oregon, 8 p.m. Friday, Fox
• The last time these teams met, the Ducks edged the Spartans 7-6 in the 2018 Redbox Bowl. Expect much more fireworks from Ducks dynamic QB Dillon Gabriel and Spartans mercurial signal-caller Aidan Chiles. Oregon 31, Michigan State 10
Keep an eye on
No. 23 Indiana at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m., BTN
• Curt Cignetti promised that the Hoosiers would win right away, and the coach is backing his words. They’ll be 6-0 after thumping the Wildcats. Indiana 37, Northwestern 17
No. 10 Michigan at Washington, 6:30 p.m., NBC
• These teams played for the national championship last year but look nothing like championship pedigree this year. The Wolverines have been flirting with a loss the past two weeks, and the Huskies give one to them. Washington 27, Michigan 24
And the rest
UCLA at No. 7 Penn State, 11 a.m., Fox
• The Bruins score the fewest points in the Big Ten (14.8 per game) and give up the second most (30.8). Thrown in a cross-country trip to Happy Valley, and that’s some bad math. Penn State 41, UCLA 17
Purdue at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., BTN
• The Boilermakers have been outscored by an average of 44-13 against FBS opponents and just fired their offensive coordinator. The Badgers get a break in the schedule after playing Alabama and USC. Wisconsin 27, Purdue 10
