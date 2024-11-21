Two weeks remain in major college football’s regular season, and the latest Game of the Season in the Big Ten will play out in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, when No. 2 Ohio State faces No. 5 Indiana in a game heavy with College Football Playoff implications. Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Michigan, Nebraska, USC and Wisconsin seek their sixth victory to secure a bowl berth. (All games Saturday unless designated. The Gophers-Penn State prediction will run later this week.)