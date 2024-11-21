Gophers

Big Ten football picks: No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Indiana to play one for playoff position

Unless it’s a blowout, Cinderella (aka Indiana) stands a chance to make the College Football Playoff field, even with a loss.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 21, 2024 at 10:26PM
Coach Ryan Day and his Ohio State players face a grand challenge this week against Indiana. (Jay LaPrete/The Associated Press)

Two weeks remain in major college football’s regular season, and the latest Game of the Season in the Big Ten will play out in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, when No. 2 Ohio State faces No. 5 Indiana in a game heavy with College Football Playoff implications. Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Michigan, Nebraska, USC and Wisconsin seek their sixth victory to secure a bowl berth. (All games Saturday unless designated. The Gophers-Penn State prediction will run later this week.)

Three with intrigue

No. 5 Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State, 11 a.m., Fox

• Will the clock strike midnight for Cinderella? Maybe, but if the Hoosiers are competitive against the Buckeyes, a loss likely won’t cost them a spot in the playoff. Ohio State takes a step closer to a rematch with Oregon for the Big Ten title. Ohio State 34, Indiana 23

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., BTN

• The Huskers turned over their offensive keys to Mike Leach disciple Dana Holgorsen last week, and the Badgers fired offensive coordinator Phil Longo on Sunday. Wisconsin has a 10-game winning streak vs. Nebraska, but the Huskers end that skid and secure a bowl trip for the first time since 2016. Nebraska 24, Wisconsin 20

USC at UCLA, 9:30 p.m., NBC

• The Trojans and Bruins have split the past dozen games between the former Pac-12 powers. UCLA needs victories over USC and Fresno State to reach a bowl game, while USC must beat either UCLA or Notre Dame. UCLA 27, USC 24

Keep an eye on

Iowa at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN

• The Hawkeyes are 1-3 on the road, with upset losses to Michigan State and UCLA. They’ll buck that trend against the Terrapins. Iowa 31, Maryland 20

No. 24 Illinois at Rutgers, 11 a.m., Peacock

• The Scarlet Knights are on a two-game win streak after a four-game skid. Look for a tight, low-scoring game against the Illini. Rutgers 17, Illinois 16

Related Coverage

Gophers

Talented Gophers tackle Ersery gets classic matchup for home finale

Gophers

Gophers hope second bye week propels them even better than the first one did

Gophers

Big Ten football power rankings: Where do Gophers sit entering final two weeks?

And the rest

Northwestern at Michigan, 2:30 p.m., FS1

• The Wolverines need a victory to reach bowl eligibility, and it would behoove them to get it this week because they finish against Ohio State. Michigan 20, Northwestern 13

Purdue at Michigan State, 7 p.m. Friday, Fox

• The Spartans have lost five of their last six, so a visit from the 1-9 Boilermakers comes at just the right time. Michigan State 31, Purdue 10

about the writer

about the writer

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

See More

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Gable Steveson returns to college mat as Gophers blank Bison

card image

He improved to 86-2 in his college career in his first action for the Gophers since March 2022.

Gophers

Gophers men’s hockey capitalizes on power play in 6-3 victory at Notre Dame

card image

Gophers

Abbey Murphy has hat trick as Gophers women’s hockey beats St. Cloud State 5-2

card image