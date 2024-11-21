Two weeks remain in major college football’s regular season, and the latest Game of the Season in the Big Ten will play out in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, when No. 2 Ohio State faces No. 5 Indiana in a game heavy with College Football Playoff implications. Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Michigan, Nebraska, USC and Wisconsin seek their sixth victory to secure a bowl berth. (All games Saturday unless designated. The Gophers-Penn State prediction will run later this week.)
Big Ten football picks: No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Indiana to play one for playoff position
Unless it’s a blowout, Cinderella (aka Indiana) stands a chance to make the College Football Playoff field, even with a loss.
Three with intrigue
No. 5 Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State, 11 a.m., Fox
• Will the clock strike midnight for Cinderella? Maybe, but if the Hoosiers are competitive against the Buckeyes, a loss likely won’t cost them a spot in the playoff. Ohio State takes a step closer to a rematch with Oregon for the Big Ten title. Ohio State 34, Indiana 23
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m., BTN
• The Huskers turned over their offensive keys to Mike Leach disciple Dana Holgorsen last week, and the Badgers fired offensive coordinator Phil Longo on Sunday. Wisconsin has a 10-game winning streak vs. Nebraska, but the Huskers end that skid and secure a bowl trip for the first time since 2016. Nebraska 24, Wisconsin 20
USC at UCLA, 9:30 p.m., NBC
• The Trojans and Bruins have split the past dozen games between the former Pac-12 powers. UCLA needs victories over USC and Fresno State to reach a bowl game, while USC must beat either UCLA or Notre Dame. UCLA 27, USC 24
Keep an eye on
Iowa at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN
• The Hawkeyes are 1-3 on the road, with upset losses to Michigan State and UCLA. They’ll buck that trend against the Terrapins. Iowa 31, Maryland 20
No. 24 Illinois at Rutgers, 11 a.m., Peacock
• The Scarlet Knights are on a two-game win streak after a four-game skid. Look for a tight, low-scoring game against the Illini. Rutgers 17, Illinois 16
And the rest
Northwestern at Michigan, 2:30 p.m., FS1
• The Wolverines need a victory to reach bowl eligibility, and it would behoove them to get it this week because they finish against Ohio State. Michigan 20, Northwestern 13
Purdue at Michigan State, 7 p.m. Friday, Fox
• The Spartans have lost five of their last six, so a visit from the 1-9 Boilermakers comes at just the right time. Michigan State 31, Purdue 10
