For the first time this season, we have an all-Big Ten slate. Sixteen of the 18 teams are in action this weekend, and each is playing a Big Ten opponent. It starts with a cross-country matchup between Washington and Rutgers on Friday and concludes with a version of Big Ten After Dark featuring Oregon and UCLA late Saturday night. (All games Saturday unless noted. The Gophers-Michigan prediction will run later this week).
Who wins, Wisconsin or USC? Penn State or Illinois? Find out in Randy Johnson’s Big Ten picks.
Washington at Rutgers is another matchup worth watching this week in the coast-to-coast, 18-team Big Ten.
Three with intrigue
Maryland at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN
• Five years ago, this was a matchup of East Division also-rans. Now, the unbeaten Hoosiers are averaging 50.5 points per game, fifth-most in the nation, and the Terrapins have a three-year streak of making a bowl game. Indiana’s hot streak continues. Indiana 38, Maryland 27
Wisconsin at No. 13 USC, 2:30 p.m., CBS
• Badgers lost QB Tyler Van Dyke to a torn ACL vs. Alabama, and Braedyn Locke takes over. The Trojans nearly won at the Big House and will have the edge in L.A. USC 24, Wisconsin 13
No. 19 Illinois at No. 9 Penn State, 6:30 p.m., NBC
• The Fighting Illini found a way to win at Nebraska. Repeating the feat in Happy Valley is a stiffer test, but they’ll cover the 18-point spread. Penn State 27, Illinois 23
Keep an eye on
Washington at Rutgers, 7 p.m. Friday, Fox
• The Huskies beat the Scarlet Knights in both 2016 and ‘17, but Rutgers is better now and the top rushing team in the Big Ten will handle a middle-of-the-pack Huskies run defense. Rutgers 33, Washington 24
No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State, 6 p.m., Peacock
• Every once in a while, such as in 1998 and 2015, the Spartans will upset the Buckeyes and end Ohio State’s national title hopes. This is not one of those years. Buckeyes have too much talent for MSU to overcome. Ohio State 31, Michigan State 17
And the rest
Nebraska at Purdue, 11 a.m., Peacock
• The Boilermakers are giving up 34.7 points and 392.3 yards per game. The Huskers will exploit those weaknesses and rebound from their loss to Illinois. Nebraska 35, Purdue 10
No. 8 Oregon at UCLA, 10 p.m. Saturday, Fox
• Ducks have won four straight and 10 of 11 in this series. That continues as Dillon Gabriel torches the Bruins pass defense, which ranks last in the Big Ten. Oregon 42, UCLA 17
