Gophers

Who wins, Wisconsin or USC? Penn State or Illinois? Find out in Randy Johnson’s Big Ten picks.

Washington at Rutgers is another matchup worth watching this week in the coast-to-coast, 18-team Big Ten.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 26, 2024 at 4:40PM
Coach Bret Bielema has Illinois off to a 4-0 start this season. (Bonnie Ryan)

For the first time this season, we have an all-Big Ten slate. Sixteen of the 18 teams are in action this weekend, and each is playing a Big Ten opponent. It starts with a cross-country matchup between Washington and Rutgers on Friday and concludes with a version of Big Ten After Dark featuring Oregon and UCLA late Saturday night. (All games Saturday unless noted. The Gophers-Michigan prediction will run later this week).

Three with intrigue

Maryland at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN

• Five years ago, this was a matchup of East Division also-rans. Now, the unbeaten Hoosiers are averaging 50.5 points per game, fifth-most in the nation, and the Terrapins have a three-year streak of making a bowl game. Indiana’s hot streak continues. Indiana 38, Maryland 27

Wisconsin at No. 13 USC, 2:30 p.m., CBS

• Badgers lost QB Tyler Van Dyke to a torn ACL vs. Alabama, and Braedyn Locke takes over. The Trojans nearly won at the Big House and will have the edge in L.A. USC 24, Wisconsin 13

No. 19 Illinois at No. 9 Penn State, 6:30 p.m., NBC

• The Fighting Illini found a way to win at Nebraska. Repeating the feat in Happy Valley is a stiffer test, but they’ll cover the 18-point spread. Penn State 27, Illinois 23

Keep an eye on

Washington at Rutgers, 7 p.m. Friday, Fox

• The Huskies beat the Scarlet Knights in both 2016 and ‘17, but Rutgers is better now and the top rushing team in the Big Ten will handle a middle-of-the-pack Huskies run defense. Rutgers 33, Washington 24

No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State, 6 p.m., Peacock

• Every once in a while, such as in 1998 and 2015, the Spartans will upset the Buckeyes and end Ohio State’s national title hopes. This is not one of those years. Buckeyes have too much talent for MSU to overcome. Ohio State 31, Michigan State 17

Related Coverage

Gophers

Big Ten power rankings: Gophers fall as Illinois, Rutgers continue upward climbs

Gophers

Gophers volleyball wins dramatic five-setter over Wisconsin in Big Ten opener

Gophers

Can Gophers women’s hockey supplant Ohio State, Wisconsin this season?

And the rest

Nebraska at Purdue, 11 a.m., Peacock

• The Boilermakers are giving up 34.7 points and 392.3 yards per game. The Huskers will exploit those weaknesses and rebound from their loss to Illinois. Nebraska 35, Purdue 10

No. 8 Oregon at UCLA, 10 p.m. Saturday, Fox

• Ducks have won four straight and 10 of 11 in this series. That continues as Dillon Gabriel torches the Bruins pass defense, which ranks last in the Big Ten. Oregon 42, UCLA 17

about the writer

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

See More

More from Gophers

See More
Gophers

No. 2 Gophers women’s hockey opens season by beating No. 9 UConn 4-1 for 500th career victory for Brad Frost

card image

Abbie Murphy scored two first-period goals to help make Brad Frost the sixth college women’s hockey coach to reach 500 victories.

Gophers

Gophers volleyball soars with Grote playing like a superstar

card image
Gophers

Gophers defense at a tipping point: Stop the run, or get trampled trying

card image