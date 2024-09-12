Conference realignment has delivered us the Civil War and Apple Cup in September rather than November. Add in Fighting Irish vs. Boilermakers for the Shillelagh Trophy and a rare venture to Big Ten country by Alabama, and you have a pretty nice little Saturday. (Check back to startribune.com Friday for the Gophers-Nevada prediction.)
Can Wisconsin upset Alabama? Oregon or Oregon State? Find out in Randy Johnson’s weekly Big Ten picks
Washington vs. Washington State and Purdue vs. Notre Dame are two of the other notable Big Ten football games this week.
Four with intrigue
No. 4 Alabama at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., Fox
• This will be the Crimson Tide’s first visit to a Big Ten school for a nonconference game since 2011, when they won 27-11 at Penn State. A stout Badgers run game can keep things close for a while, but Alabama’s depth prevails. Alabama 34, Wisconsin 20
No. 9 Oregon at Oregon State, 2:30 p.m., Fox
• The Ducks haven’t been dominant in victories over Idaho and Boise State, but a trip to Corvallis for the Civil War should get their attention. Look for a big game from Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel. Oregon 35, Oregon State 14
No. 18 Notre Dame at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., CBS
• With their stunning home loss to Northern Illinois, the Fighting Irish put their chances of making the College Football Playoff in peril. Another upset defeat could sink those hopes. Notre Dame 27, Purdue 21
Washington State at Washington, 2:30 p.m., Peacock
• The Huskies have won nine of the past 10 Apple Cups against the Cougars. Expect a tight game. Washington 24, Washington State 20
Keep an eye on
Indiana at UCLA, 6:30 p.m., NBC
• The Hoosiers will play in Rose Bowl stadium for the first time since Jan. 1, 1968, when they lost 14-3 to USC in the Rose Bowl game. UCLA, meanwhile, is playing its first Big Ten game. Indiana nostalgia prevails. Indiana 23, UCLA 17
Northern Iowa at No. 23 Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., BTN
• The Panthers are coming off a 17-10 win at St. Thomas. The Huskers are coming off a 28-10 win over Colorado. Big Red rolls. Nebraska 42, Northern Iowa 16
And the rest
Arkansas State at No. 17 Michigan, 11 a.m., BTN
• 2-0 Red Wolves will try to catch Wolverines peeking at next week’s USC showdown. Michigan 38, Arkansas State 13
Central Michigan at Illinois, 11 a.m., Peacock
• Illini tune up for Big Ten opener at Nebraska. Illinois 31, Central Michigan 10
Prairie View A&M at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., BTN
• Spartans sophomore QB Aidan Chiles brings a flair for the dramatic. Michigan State 45, Prairie View A&M 13
Troy at Iowa, 3 p.m., FS1
• Hawkeyes aim to recover from second-half collapse in loss to Iowa State against an 0-2 Trojans squad. Iowa 27, Troy 6
Eastern Illinois at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m., BTN
• Jack Lausch in, Mike Wright out as Wildcats starting QB. Northwestern 27, Eastern Illinois 10
Maryland at Virginia, 7 p.m., ACC Network
• Terrapins rebound from tight loss to Michigan State by beating an old ACC rival. Maryland 31, Virginia 17
Esko’s Koi Perich, who stuck with the Gophers after being heavily recruited by Ohio State, has overcome a hamstring injury and is learning fast.