Big Ten Football Media Days
When, where: Wednesday-Thursday, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
TV: BTN has coverage beginning at 9:30 a.m. (Central) on Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday.
Wednesday highlights: 10:45: Northwestern interim coach David Braun; 11:15: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz; 11:30: Ohio State coach Ryan Day
Gophers talk Thursday: Gophers coach P.J. Fleck will take the podium at 10:30 a.m. Wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, safety Tyler Nubin and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford will have media sessions that day.
