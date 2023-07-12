Introduction: Host Michael Rand spends some time on three interesting stories that emerged from the MLB All-Star game: Star Tribune writer Bobby Nightengale's tale of Pablo Lopez, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred giving an update on local TV rights and players asking for tweaks to the pitch clock for the postseason.

12:00: Star Tribune college football writer Randy Johnson joins Rand for a look at the Gophers and at the impact of Northwestern firing coach Pat Fitzgerald.

23:00: Rand runs through some listener questions and takes note of some new rules changes in the NBA.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports