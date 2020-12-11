WISCONSIN AT IOWA, 2:30 P.M., SATURDAY (FS1)
It's not as fun when the title game is already set. But a rivalry game is at least something. Wisconsin has won the Heartland Trophy the past four years, but Iowa will hope to take the brass bull back to extend its winning streak to six.
ILLINOIS AT NORTHWESTERN, 11 A.M. (ESPN2)
With Ohio State's game against Michigan canceled, along with Purdue's game at No. 2 in the East Indiana, Northwestern is the only top team in action ahead of the championship game. Illinois shouldn't pose much of a threat, but it's a chance for the Wildcats to work out any last issues before facing the formidable Buckeyes.
MEGAN RYAN
