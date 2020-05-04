The Big Ten conference has once again extended its suspension of organized team activities through June 1, as announced Monday.

Sports events and practices have been canceled for nearly two months during the coronavirus pandemic. The conference initially had activities potentially resuming April 6 and then again Monday.

A moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting also continues.

Should the Big Ten uphold that June 1 date, Gophers football could be looking at the possibility of trying to fit in a truncated "spring practice" in June before training camp in August and the season in September.