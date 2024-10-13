'Big Spender' is the theme music for MLB final four as high-payroll Mets, Yankees, Dodgers reach LCS

Cleveland and the Yankees will be playing in the postseason for the seventh time. Cleveland won the Division Series in 1997 and 2007, and it lost the 1998 ALCS, Division Series in 2017 and '22 and the wild-card round in 2020. The Yankees were four outs from advancing in 1997 before Sandy Alomar's tying homer off Mariano Rivera in Game 4. The Indians won the series in five games and knocked out New York, which had won the 1996 title and went on to win three more from 1998-2000.