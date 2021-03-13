It's been an unseasonably warm couple of weeks, but don't put away the snowblower for the season just yet.

After another balmy day — Sunday's high will be near 50 in the Twin Cities — a winter storm is expected to dump upward of 6 inches of snow in parts of southern Minnesota starting late Sunday and early Monday. The storm could reach the southeastern portion of the Twin Cities, bringing more modest snow or slush accumulations.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that the heaviest snowfall will occur near the Iowa border in the southwestern corner of the state.

But that snow may not stick around for long.

"We're going to have a warming trend," said Jim Taggert, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. "So whatever falls Sunday night into Monday will melt early next week."

That could take a bit longer in southern Minnesota, Taggert added, depending on how much snow falls in the area.

