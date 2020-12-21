MOSCOW – With a momentary hiss of gas escaping a canister, a limp red balloon suddenly came to life, filled with helium, at a party supply shop in Moscow. These balloons are more or less the same as balloons anywhere, except the helium is from Russia.

Soon, though, Russian helium could be used all over the world. A huge production facility in Siberia is nearing completion, one that some analysts say could disrupt the global market for the lighter-than-air gas, which plays an increasingly critical role in industries like medical technology, space exploration and national security.

The U.S. and Qatar together generate the vast majority of the world's helium. But Russia plans to become a major exporter starting next year. This ambition coincides with the U.S. government's exit from the helium business. It has raised worries that Russia could bring to helium the same politically influenced trading practices that worry buyers of Russian natural gas and crude oil.

Like oil and natural gas, helium is a finite resource. It is usually extracted as a byproduct of natural gas, and it is slowly becoming scarcer.

Initially, the new Russian supply might lower prices, said Michael Dall, an economist at research firm IHS Markit. But longer term, he said, "the dynamics could become more political, something similar to OPEC," which manipulates prices by raising or lowering the production of oil.

"The geopolitical risks of threats to supply, and potential supply outages, will rise," Dall said.

Liquid helium is the coldest thing on Earth, with a boiling point of minus 452 degrees Fahrenheit. This exceptional property, plus the fact that it is not flammable and does not interact with other gases, makes it essential in devices ranging from MRI machines to rocket engines.

Liquid helium circulates inside MRI machines to cool the superconducting magnets that produce the scans that help doctors detect diseases. In space travel, helium is used several ways, including to pressurize tanks of rocket fuel. It is useful in welding and in printing computer chips. Given its wide use, "people began to get nervous about helium supply," said Christopher J. Cramer, vice president for research at the University of Minnesota, which buys helium for its laboratories.

Medical device makers and scientists have questioned helium's continued use in party balloons, where about 10% of the world's supply winds up. The American Chemical Society calls helium an endangered element.

Siberia holds some of the largest-known untapped reserves of natural gas with high levels of helium, and Russia is preparing for a major leap in production when its new complex of factories comes online next year, operated by Gazprom, Russia's huge natural gas producer. The company will export canisters of cryogenically cooled liquid helium from the Pacific Ocean port of Vladivostok, well-positioned to supply China and the technology industry on the U.S. West Coast.

Qatar also is planning new refineries, and companies are prospecting for new deposits in the U.S., Canada and Africa, said Phil Kornbluth, a helium analyst. Still, after ramping up to full production in the middle of the decade, Russia expects to produce 25% to 30% of all helium used worldwide.

It will do so without breaking a sweat, so vast are its reserves, analysts say. In fact, Gazprom has the ability to reserve extracted helium in Siberia by injecting it back into the natural gas fields — essentially taking its helium off the market.

Helium has been a focus of countries' national security policies for more than a century. The U.S. government began stockpiling the gas in the 1920s, when zeppelins seemed to have a future in military air power. The Federal Helium Reserve holds in the porous rock of an abandoned gas field outside Amarillo, Texas, about 2.8 billion cubic feet of helium owned by the American people — enough for an armada of blimps.

The 1996 Helium Privatization Act required the Bureau of Land Management, which runs the site, to sell the entire reserve to privatize the helium market. Periodic auctions became a major source of helium for industry and created a benchmark for global prices, affecting the cost of everything from balloons to MRI scans. Private American companies will still produce helium. But the government reserve is expected to hold its last auction in 2023.