Big plans, hopes cut short for 4 slain Idaho students in 2022

BOISE, Idaho — The lives of four University of Idaho students were cut short in 2022 when a masked intruder entered their rental house and stabbed them to death as they slept -- a crime that shocked the nation and ended their hopes and dreams.
Madison Mogen was a marketing major who ran a social media campaign for the Greek restaurant where she worked. Kaylee Goncalves was a senior planning a post-graduation trip to Europe. Xana Kernodle was a marketing major who was the kind of person who lifted a room. And Ethan Chapin was a freshman whose fellow triplets also attended the university.
Now, the man charged with the murders, 30-year-old Bryan Kohberger, will ask a judge Wednesday to accept a plea deal that would spare him the death penalty, said Shannon Gray, an attorney for Goncalves' family.
The students' bodies were found stabbed to death on Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the university campus in Moscow, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of Spokane, Washington.
Chapin, Kernodle's boyfriend, was there visiting on the night of the attack. All of them were friends and members of the university's Greek system. The killings left many of their classmates and residents reeling with grief and fear.
Autopsies showed the four were all likely asleep when they were attacked. Some had defensive wounds and each was stabbed multiple times.
Here are profiles of the students:
Madison Mogen