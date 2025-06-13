Big offense and big hearts fuel Murray State Racers as their improbable CWS run is about to begin

OMAHA, Neb. — Like Fresno State, Stony Brook and Oral Roberts before them, the Murray State Racers are about to be embraced as the College World Series' lovable underdogs by local fans looking to adopt a team for the week.
Murray State merchandise already is selling fast among folks who are much more likely to identify the southwestern Kentucky school with basketball alums Ja Morant or Popeye Jones than the upstart ballclub making its CWS debut.
As a No. 4 regional seed, the Racers (44-15) beat No. 10 national seed Mississippi of the SEC two out of three times on its home field and also took down the ACC's Georgia Tech. Then they won two of three at Duke in the super regionals. Up next is their CWS opener against No. 15 UCLA (47-16) on Saturday.
''A lot of people are cheering for us, but how many people actually believe in us that we can get it done?'' said Dustin Mercer, the team's leading hitter.
There's plenty of belief in the clubhouse. Coach Dan Skirka and his players say their bond is unique for a team made up of eight transfers from four-year schools, 14 from junior colleges and 14 others players who started their careers with the Racers.
The way they see it, their small-budget program has things money can't buy — players' trust in each other, love for each other and grittiness.
''We don't have all the bells and whistles,'' Skirka said.
No, they don't. Murray State doled out $858,107 on baseball in the 2024 fiscal year. That's about one-tenth of the $9 million baseball budgets for the SEC's Arkansas and LSU, the biggest spenders in the CWS. The Racers were just under the 11.7 scholarship limit for this season.