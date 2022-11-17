Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Wolves guard Anthony Edwards played perhaps his most complete game of the season Wednesday in a 126-108 victory over Orlando. The challenge now for Edwards and the Wolves is stacking those good performances on top of each other — something both the player and team have struggled to do.

10:00: Star Tribune Gophers football beat writer Randy Johnson joins host Michael Rand for a preview of Saturday's huge game against Iowa. Can the Gophers win a defensive battle and defeat the Hawkeyes for the first time since 2014?

24:00: Another key Wild injury and some national spotlight for Vikings voice Paul Allen.

