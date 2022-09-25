LORMAN, Miss. — Alcorn State pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 38-21 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener Saturday night.
The Braves (2-2) trailed the Golden Lions (2-2) by four points at halftime, took a 24-21 lead with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns and closed out the win with a 14-0 fourth-quarter run.
No other details were available.
