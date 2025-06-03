Big firms abandon wind energy plans in Colombia amid regulatory shifts, social issues and grid gaps

BOGOTA, Colombia — Colombia's ambitious plans for wind energy development, especially in the resource-rich La Guajira region, are facing serious setbacks as major companies pull out and projects stall, industry experts say.
Margarita Nieves, director of the Colombian Offshore Wind Research Network, told The Associated Press that despite large targets — including 1.1 gigawatts awarded in a 2019 auction — only two wind farms are partially operating today, with a combined capacity of less than 32 megawatts.
Colombia's Mining and Energy Planning Unit estimates the country could generate up to 18 gigawatts of wind energy — nearly double the nation's current installed electricity capacity of 20 gigawatts.
Several companies brought equipment and infrastructure to Colombia around 2021 before securing permits, but parks remain unbuilt. Key obstacles include limited grid connection infrastructure in La Guajira, recent regulatory changes that reduce financial returns and complex social and leadership challenges.
Colombia, Latin America's third-most populous country, has pledged to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. President Gustavo Petro, the country's first leftist leader, presents himself as an environmentalist and advocate of a just energy transition. Yet Colombia remains deeply reliant on fossil fuels — oil is its top export and a major source of government revenue.
In 2023, Italian multinational Enel withdrew from the Windpeshi onshore wind energy project in La Guajira. By late 2024, EDP Renewables canceled two major projects, Alpha and Beta, two large-scale onshore wind farms in the same region. In May, Colombian state-owned oil company Ecopetrol acquired nine solar and wind energy projects from Norway's Statkraft, marking the European firm's exit from the country. The portfolio spans La Guajira, Sucre, Cordoba, Caldas, and Magdalena, with a combined potential capacity of 1.3 gigawatts. Only one project is currently operational, with others expected to come online between 2026 and 2027.
The move is part of Ecopetrol's broader energy transition strategy to reduce reliance on oil and gas and meet net-zero goals by 2050. However, challenges like regulatory delays, governance concerns, and potential impacts on Colombia's fiscal stability raise questions about the transition's pace and economic effects.
Nieves warned that the situation is ''very concerning,'' with only two of over 20 planned projects advancing. She stressed the need to speed up regulatory processes, improve consultations with Indigenous communities — notably the Wayuu in La Guajira — and ensure sufficient electrical infrastructure.