Big firms abandon wind energy plans in Colombia amid regulatory shifts, social issues and grid gaps

The wind energy projects were part of Colombia's just energy transition, aiming to replace fossil fuels with renewables while supporting vulnerable groups like Indigenous peoples. The region is home to Cerrejon, one of the largest open-pit coal mines in the world and a major player in Latin America's mining sector, which has been in operation since 1985. The mine has just nine years left in its life span, and its closure, without alternative plans in place, will deal a significant blow to the region's economy.