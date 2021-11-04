Vista Outdoor on Thursday beat analysts' expectations with a 75% jump in quarterly profit and an upbeat outlook for the second half of its fiscal year that executives said would be its best yet.

The Anoka-based maker of ammunition and outdoor recreation products has now had five consecutive quarters in which each business segments set new records, Chris Metz, the company's chief executive said.

"Every one of our brands is growing and we are buying more companies each quarter to help that growth," Metz said in an interview.

The company earned $139.5 million, or $2.36 a share, in its fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30. That's up from $79.6 million, or $1.34 a share, in the same quarter a year ago. Its adjusted per-share profit more than doubled to $2.41 a share, beating the consensus forecast by analysts of $1.78 a share.

Revenue for the quarter was a record $778.5 million, up 35%. Analysts were expecting $723 million in revenue for the quarter.

Shares of Vista Outdoor were trading at $47.10, up 8.5%.

Growth is coming from its legacy brands and through the six acquisitions the company has made in the last 14 months, which include Remington Outdoor Co. and HEVI-Shot. Revenue in Vista's shooting sports segment, which includes Remington and HEVI-Shot, rose 49% in the second quarter to $566 million.

Demand for ammunition is being fueled by a rising number of new gun owners, the company said. Its backlog of ammunition orders is also at a record level, Vista said.

The company is contending with shortages of copper and other materials for their ammunition brands while running near capacity to address the backlog. "We are still going three shifts 24-7," Metz said.

Sales in the Vista's outdoor products segment rose 9% to $212 million, led by a 40% jump of its CamelBak brand products.

Vista announced its largest deal ever in the latest quarter, the $474 million purchase of golf technology company Foresight Sports. Foresight makes monitors and simulation equipment that help golfers by measure launch angles, spin rates and clubhead speed. Foresight's products can be used both on and off golf courses.

The company recently began selling a $3,000 Bushnell Launch Pro monitor that was developed with Foresight. The initial product run sold out in five minutes on Bushnell's website, Metz said.

Vista's most recent acquisition — Fiber Energy Products, an Arkansas-based maker of natural wood pellets that fits into its camping products business — closed last week.

"We vertically integrated backward to feed the demand on the consumable side for our Camp Chef business," Metz said, referring to Vista's brand of outdoor grills and stoves. "Pellet grills are easily the fastest-growing segment of outdoor cooking."