MONACO — A three-car crash on the first lap of the Monaco Grand Prix caused the race to be interrupted by a red flag on Sunday.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez's right rear wheel was clipped by the front left tire of Kevin Magnussen's Haas car behind him, sending Perez spinning into the crash barrier.

The crash split Perez's car almost in half and also sent Nico Hulkenberg's Haas car spinning as he followed behind.

None of the drivers appeared harmed and all walked back to their team garages.

A red flag came out with debris littering the track to allow Perez's mangled Red Bull to be cleared away by a crane. The Mexican driver walked back accompanied by two race marshals.

On a dramatic lap, two Alpines also tangled near the tunnel with Esteban Ocon's front nose sending teammate Pierre Gasly's car up in the air. With other cars lagging behind and the tunnel approaching, a serious accident was avoided.

Governing body FIA ordered a standing restart at 3:44 p.m. local time, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in pole ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. going from third despite puncturing moments after the start.

Sainz was trying to pass Piastri and had to use a run-off area at Casino Square.

Magnussen was already on 10 penalty points out of 12 this season. He could get a race ban if race stewards rule he caused the crash and he gets more penalty points.

However, it may be argued that it was a racing incident as Perez seemed to move when Magnussen was right behind him.

