Mikell Sapp and Jamecia Bennett appeared in "Skeleton Crew" last winter at Yellow Tree Theatre. /Justin Cox

Change is coming to a pair of local theaters, one of which is shifting personnel and one of which has announced its final season.

Yellow Tree Theatre, the increasingly prominent Osseo company whose recent successes include “Skeleton Crew” and “Cry It Out,” is losing both of its founders: Jason Peterson, who was artistic director, and Jessica Lind Peterson, who also has written several plays for the theater. She will step in as interim artistic director through the end of the year but the pair are moving to Duluth to pursue other opportunities.

Eric Carlson has been promoted to executive director of the theater, which turned a space in a strip mall into an important part of the Twin Cities theater scene during its 12-year history.

20% Theatre Company has been around for 14 years but will say goodbye at the end of its just-announced 15th-anniversary season. The company produces queer theater, with an emphasis on work by women and transgender/non-binary artists.

The season will include filmed “Naked I” performances that depict two decades of queer and trans stories, the development of new works and the spring presentation of “Brujeria for Beginners.” The company intends to transfer some of its works and documents to existing queer arts organizations after it sunsets.