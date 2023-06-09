The Elko New Market City Council on Thursday gave five approvals to a California bottled water company for a major plant in the small south metro city, despite concerns by some residents that it would drain the aquifer and create more plastic pollution.

The project, which would hook up to the city's public water line and eventually draw 310 million gallons per year from the Prairie du Chien-Jordan aquifer, still needs a permit from the state Department of Natural Resources. That process will likely take until the fall, city officials said.

A group of residents have spoken out against the plant, which would be owned and operated by Niagara Bottling, because of the potential to deplete the aquifer that supplies drinking water to much of southern Minnesota.

"This doesn't seem like a good idea," said resident Laura Osman. "I'm not really sure that Niagara Bottling is a company that's trustworthy."

Others objected to all the plastic bottles the plant would create. The company sells bottled water to retailers like Walmart and Costco.

Mayor Joe Julius said that "this amount of public discord" was new to the City Council.

City officials have long been trying to spur development in Elko New Market and have said the plant would help defray the high cost of water there by adding to the tax base.