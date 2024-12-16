Johnson: Biden’s mass pardons, clemency orders demonstrate need for reform

Klobuchar rightly chastised her fellow Democrat for making so many of these decisions in broad sweeping fashion instead of reviewing the individual situations. She said she “didn’t agree” with the pardon given to Hunter Biden and other pardons meted out by President Biden. But pardon objection isn’t new territory for Klobuchar. She also took issue with some of the pardons issued by President-elect Donald Trump at the end of his first term.