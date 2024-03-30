BISMARCK, N.D. — President Joe Biden has won North Dakota's Democratic presidential primary.
The state party on Saturday announced the results of the mostly mail-in primary. The party began circulating ballots in February to voters who asked for them.
Biden's victory was virtually assured, though seven other candidates were on the primary ballot.
Former President Donald Trump won the North Dakota Republican Party's March 4 presidential caucuses, taking all 29 delegates.
Biden and Trump have already secured enough delegates for their parties' nominations, lining up the first presidential rematch election since 1956.
Sen. Bernie Sanders won the North Dakota Democratic caucuses in 2016 and 2020.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Politics
Biden wins the North Dakota Democratic primary
President Joe Biden has won North Dakota's Democratic presidential primary.
Nation
Connecticut becomes one of the last states to allow early voting after years of debate
For the first time, Connecticut has allowed people to cast ballots early, in person, ahead of an election, years after almost every other state in the country offered voters that option.
Local
College-educated immigrants find many barriers to high-skilled jobs in the United States
A bill in the Legislature aims to help one group, providing foreign-trained physicians with an easier path to practice medicine in Minnesota.
Nation
President Joe Biden is lapping Donald Trump when it comes to campaign cash — and he'll need it
President Joe Biden's reelection campaign is raising gobs of cash. And it has an election-year strategy that, in a nutshell, aims to spend more — and spend faster.
Local
How Wisconsin could decide the 2024 presidential election
Already considered a presidential swing state in recent elections, Wisconsin is considered one of just a handful of battleground states in the 2024 presidential election.