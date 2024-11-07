Biden will visit the Amazon rainforest as part of six-day trip to Latin America

In Manaus, Biden will visit the rainforest and see local, indigenous and other leaders who are working to preserve the region, the first such visit by a U.S. president. In Rio de Janeiro, Biden will meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to promote workers' rights and clean economic growth, the White House said. He will also attend the Group of 20 summit of world leaders to discuss global challenges like hunger, poverty and climate change.