Harris says the right to be safe is a civil right as Biden signs order on gun technology

The order also establishes a task force to investigate the threats posed by machine-gun-conversion devices, which can turn a semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic firearm, and will look at the growing prevalence of 3D-printed guns, which are printed from an internet code, are easy to make and have no serial numbers so law enforcement can't track them. The task force has to report back in 90 days — not long before Biden is due to leave office.