WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden told dozens of African leaders gathered in Washington that the United States is "all in on Africa's future," laying out billions in promised government funding and private investment Wednesday to help the growing continent in health, infrastructure, business and technology.

"The U.S. is committed to supporting every aspect of Africa's growth," Biden told the leaders and others in a big conference hall, presenting his vision at the three-day U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit of how the U.S. can be a critical catalyst.

Biden, who is pitching the U.S. as a reliable partner to promote democratic elections and push critical health and energy growth, told the crowd the $55 billion in committed investments over the next three years — announced on Monday — was "just the beginning."

He announced more than $15 billion in private trade and investment commitments and partnerships.

"There's so much more we can do together and that we will do together," he said.

The United States has fallen well behind China in investment in sub-Saharan Africa, which has become a key battleground in an increasingly fraught competition between the major powers. The White House insists this week's gathering is more a listening session with African leaders than an effort to counter Beijing's influence, but the president's central foreign policy tenet looms over all: America is in an era-defining battle to prove democracies can out-deliver autocracies.

That message was clear in Wednesday's events: In his speech, Biden spoke of how the U.S. would help in modernizing technology across the continent, providing clean energy, moving women's equality forward through business opportunities, bringing clean drinking water to communities and better funding health care. First lady Jill Biden's office also laid out $300 million for cancer prevention, screening, treatment and research in Africa.

On Wednesday there also was a smaller presidential sitdown with some of the continent's leaders whose countries will hold elections in 2023. Thursday is to be dedicated to high-level discussions among leaders; Biden will open the day with a session on partnering with the African Union's strategic vision for the continent.

The first lady was hosting a White House dinner for all the leaders and their spouses Wednesday night. Gladys Knight and the St. Augustine Gospel Choir of Washington, D.C., were to perform, and the food done by Mashama Bailey, the executive chef of The Grey, a Southern cooking spot in Savannah, Georgia.

Jill Biden hosted a program for spouses Wednesday morning at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, where she told the crowd "my hope is that the way we make each other feel will last beyond this summit."

The summit is the largest international gathering in Washington since before the start of the pandemic. Roads all around the city center were blocked off, and motorcades zoomed by gridlocked traffic elsewhere, ferrying some of the 49 invited heads of state and other leaders.

Africa, whose leaders often feel they've been given short shrift by leading economies, remains crucial to global powers because of its rapidly growing population, significant natural resources and sizable voting bloc in the United Nations. Africa also remains of great strategic importance as the U.S. recalibrates its foreign policy with greater focus on China — the nation the Biden administration sees as the United States' most significant economic and military adversary.

But Biden invited several leaders who have questionable records on human rights, and democracy loomed large.

Equatorial Guinea was invited despite the State Department stating "serious doubts" about last month's election in the tiny Central African nation. Opposition parties "made credible allegations of significant election-related irregularities, including documented instances of fraud, intimidation, and coercion," according to the department. Election officials reported that President Teodoro Obiang's ruling party won nearly 95% of the vote.

Zimbabwe, which has faced years of U.S. and Western sanctions, also was invited.

Biden made no mention of China in his remarks, and White House officials rejected the notion that the summit was in part about countering China's influence.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the administration is "refusing to put a gun" to Africa's head and make it choose between U.S. and China. At the sametime,, he said "there's nothing inconsistent about calling a fact a fact and shedding light on what is increasingly obvious to our African partners about China's malign influence on the continent."

Still, the summit-related activity got a rise out of China. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the U.S. should "respect the will of the African people and take concrete actions to help Africa's development, instead of unremittingly smearing and attacking other countries."

Wang said at a briefing Wednesday that it is the "common responsibility of the international community to support Africa's development." But he added: "Africa is not an arena for great power confrontation or a target for arbitrary pressure by certain countries or individuals."

Biden has promised U.S. support for a permanent Group of 20 seat for the African Union, and the appointment of a special representative to implement summit commitments.

Vice President Kamala Harris opened the summit Tuesday spotlighting Africa's youthful population and announcing that the administration would invest an additional $100 million to expand the Young African Leaders Initiative. About 60% of Africa's population is under 25, and the young population is expected to grow to 80% by 2050.

Associated Press writer Matthew Lee in Washington and Cara Anna in Nairobi, Kenya, contributed to this report.