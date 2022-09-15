WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden sat down this week for his first interview of his presidency with the news magazine show "60 Minutes."
CBS said on Thursday that Biden gave the interview to correspondent Scott Pelley while visiting Detroit on Wednesday, and that the two-part interview will air Sunday as part of the premiere of the program's 55th season.
Biden discussed inflation, Russia's war on Ukraine, U.S.-China tensions, the midterm elections and more, according to CBS. The network plans to air a preview on Friday of Pelly's interview on "CBS Mornings."
Biden has done fewer television interviews and press conferences than his recent White House predecessors in the early going of his presidency.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
Nation
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
A man from a community on the Arizona-Utah line that's long been home to a polygamous group pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer.
Business
Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants
Republican governors are escalating their partisan tactic of sending migrants to Democratic strongholds without advance warning, including a wealthy summer enclave in Massachusetts and the home of Vice President Kamala Harris, to taunt leaders of immigrant-friendly "sanctuary" cities and stoke opposition to Biden administration border policies.
Politics
Veteran NY judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe
A federal judge on Thursday appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter and review records, including highly classified documents, that were seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home last month.
World
Mexican government says train poses no threat to skeleton
Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History said Thursday that a prehistoric human skeleton found recently in a flooded cave system along the country's Caribbean coast was actually discovered and registered by the institute in 2019 and would not be threatened by a nearby tourist train project.
Politics
'Torment of hell': Ukraine medic describes Russian torture
A volunteer Ukrainian medic held captive three months by Russian forces in Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol told U.S. lawmakers Thursday of cradling and comforting fellow prisoners as they died of torture and inadequately treated wounds.