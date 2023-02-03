MADISON, Wis. — President Joe Biden is set to visit the Madison area the day after he gives the State of the Union speech.
The White House announced Friday that Biden will visit the region on Wednesday. The announcement did not elaborate on Biden's specific destination. Biden will discuss how his economic plan is creating jobs and "delivering results for the American people," the White House said.
The Wisconsin stop is part of a nationwide tour featuring Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Cabinet members to showcase the president's successes. The president plans to travel to Tampa, Florida, on Thursday to tough his efforts to protect Social Security and Medicare.
