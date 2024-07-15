WASHINGTON — Biden says 'We cannot, we must not' go down road of political violence in America after attempted Trump assassination.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump heads to convention as authorities investigate motive, security in assassination attempt
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump heads to convention as authorities investigate motive, security in assassination attempt
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump heads to convention as authorities investigate motive, security in assassination attempt
More from Star Tribune
Nation Trump heads to convention as authorities investigate motive, security in assassination attempt
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune