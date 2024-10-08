WASHINGTON — Biden says he's postponing Thursday's trip to Germany and Angola to stay at the White House to monitor Hurricane Milton.
Biden says he's postponing Thursday's trip to Germany and Angola to stay at the White House to monitor Hurricane Milton
Biden says he's postponing Thursday's trip to Germany and Angola to stay at the White House to monitor Hurricane Milton.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 8, 2024 at 2:22PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Justice Department charges Afghan man with planning attack on large crowds on Election Day in the US
Justice Department charges Afghan man with planning attack on large crowds on Election Day in the US.