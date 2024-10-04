Biden says he doesn't know whether Israel is holding up peace deal to influence 2024 US election

For Biden, a diplomatic deal would help resolve a deep divide among Democrats over the war and shore up support for Vice President Kamala Harris, making one fewer global conflict for her to manage should she win next month. Netanyahu has his own political concerns closer to home: His far-right coalition would abandon him if he stopped the war, and he could lose power and have to face his own legal problems. And Israel has been decimating Hezbollah's leadership, so there is little incentive to stop now.