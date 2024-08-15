Wires

Biden says he backs new election in Venezuela but provides no details as US and allies reject Maduro's claims of victory

Biden says he backs new election in Venezuela but provides no details as US and allies reject Maduro's claims of victory.

By Associated Press

Associated Press

August 15, 2024 at 5:50PM

WASHINGTON — Biden says he backs new election in Venezuela but provides no details as US and allies reject Maduro's claims of victory.

More from Wires

See More
Wires

A man suspected in nearly two dozen killings in Peru has been arrested by US immigration authorities in New York

A man suspected in nearly two dozen killings in Peru has been arrested by US immigration authorities in New York.

Wires

Wall Street nears records after one of its best days of the year; S&P 500 jumps 1.6%, Dow up more than 550 points

Wires

Detroit judge temporarily off the bench after putting girl in jail clothes, handcuffs on field trip