WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that there would be enough doses of the coronavirus vaccine available for the entire adult population in the U.S. by the end of May, although he said it would take longer to inoculate everyone. He urged people to remain vigilant by wearing masks.

Biden had previously said there would be enough doses by the end of July. On Tuesday, he said the faster production of the vaccine was in part the result of an agreement by pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co. to help manufacture the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine under an unusual deal brokered by the White House.

He said that agreement, along with other efforts, would substantially increase the supply of the new vaccine and ramp up the pace of vaccination just as new variants of the virus have been found in the U.S.

"As a consequence of the stepped up process that I ordered, and just outlined, this country will have enough vaccine supply as a target for every adult in America by the end of May," Biden said. "By the end of May. That's progress. Important progress."

The arrangement, first reported by the Washington Post, comes just days after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It is the third vaccine to receive emergency FDA authorization, following Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.

Merck is an experienced vaccine manufacturer whose own attempt at making a coronavirus vaccine was unsuccessful. Biden described the partnership between the two competitors as "historic" and said it harks back to his vision of a wartime effort to fight the corona­virus. "This is a type of collaboration between companies we saw in World War II," he said.

Both Trump and Biden administration officials had explored enlisting Merck's help in manufacturing vaccines developed by Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson. But Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, said, "There's a difference between conversations and it moving forward. I'm only conveying what got it across the finish line."

Just how quickly Merck will be able to ramp up is unclear. It will take months for the company to convert its facilities to manufacture and package a vaccine that it did not invent, said two people familiar with Johnson & Johnson's operations who were not authorized to speak publicly. But one federal official said the administration hoped the deal would eventually double the doses that Johnson & Johnson could have manufactured on its own.

Although company executives have promised that the firm will catch up this spring, Johnson & Johnson has been running behind on its manufacturing targets as it tries to ramp up at its new plant in Baltimore. Its initial shipments of doses, delivered this week to states, were manufactured at its plant in the Netherlands.

Under the new agreement, Merck will dedicate two of its facilities to production of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

One facility will provide "fill-finish," the final phase of the manufacturing process during which the vaccine is placed in vials and packaged for shipping. The other will make the vaccine itself.

Psaki said the federal government would invoke the Defense Production Act to help Merck obtain necessary supplies, and had also asked the Defense Department to strengthen Johnson & Johnson's manufacturing effort.

The pace of the nation's vaccination effort has been steadily accelerating. As of Monday, about 50.7 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine, including about 25.5 million people who had been fully vaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Johnson & Johnson's $1 billion federal contract, signed last year when it had just started developing the vaccine, called for it to deliver 37 million doses by the end of March and a total of 100 million doses by the end of June. The company has now said it can deliver only 20 million doses this month, and senior administration officials have said the vast bulk of those will only be ready in the final weeks of March.

In about two weeks, federal regulators are expected to decide whether to authorize Johnson & Johnson to use additional plants, said the two people familiar with the company's operations. Until then, they said, supply will be uneven and limited.

Merck has been searching for a way to play a key role in the vaccination program. Federal officials considered a partnership between Merck and Pfizer or Moderna, but Psaki said the mRNA technology could not be smoothly transferred. Even with Merck, the two people familiar with Johnson & Johnson said, retooling plants to produce the vaccine will be a laborious, monthslong process.