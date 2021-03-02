BEIRUT – Throughout his campaign, President Joe Biden vowed to take a harder line with Saudi Arabia. Its leaders, he insisted, would need to act responsibly or be made "the pariah that they are."

But after his administration released a declassified U.S. intelligence report last week blaming Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the 2018 killing of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, it didn't work out that way.

Washington imposed sanctions on the hit team dispatched to capture or kill Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul and placed visa restrictions on 76 others that it said had threatened dissidents overseas. The crown prince, who the U.S. says ordered Khashoggi's silencing, was left untouched.

Administration officials framed that decision as a way of recalibrating rather than rupturing the relationship with Riyadh. But it also underscores the realpolitik facing Biden and the difficult question of how to deal with a figure almost certain to become the leader of a longtime Middle Eastern ally. The U.S. continues to count on Saudi Arabia as a bulwark against Iran and Islamic extremism.

The new administration has ended up angering both the crown prince and his circle and human rights defenders, who see him as having received barely a slap on the wrist.

State Department spokesman Ned Price defended Biden's pullback from a full-throated censure, saying the administration sought to retain its influence with the Saudi government. "It is undeniable that Saudi Arabia is a hugely influential country in the Arab world and beyond," he said Monday. "The choices that Riyadh makes will have outsized implications for the region and outsized implications for countries in the region and countries beyond the region, including for the United States."

Aside from the sanctions and visa ban, Price urged Saudi Arabia to "adopt institutional, systemic reforms and controls to ensure that anti-dissident activities and operations cease."

The statement mollified few critics, including Saudi dissidents abroad.

"While we welcome the publication of the report, we await real actions to bring justice in the heinous murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and guarantees that such crimes are never committed against people who express opinions that amount to criticism of the Saudi regime's policies," said Madawi al-Rasheed, spokeswoman for the National Assembly Party, an opposition group of mostly exiled Saudi figures.

Fawaz Gerges, an expert on Middle Eastern politics at the London School of Economics, said the Biden administration's response simply continued previous U.S. policy toward Saudi Arabia, where tough talk is belied by weak action.

"Since the beginning of the Cold War to the present, the U.S. has prioritized its geostrategic and economic interests at the expense of human rights and the rule of law," Gerges said. "There's a huge gap between rhetoric and reality."

The consensus among the U.S. foreign policy establishment, he said, was that energy, arms sales and calm markets were the priority, and that the alternative to the authoritarians in the region was chaos like that seen in Libya and Syria.

The Saudi foreign ministry rejected the findings as "negative, false and unacceptable."

"It is truly unfortunate that this report, with its unjustified and inaccurate conclusions, is issued while the kingdom had clearly denounced this heinous crime, and the kingdom's leadership took the necessary steps to ensure that such a tragedy never takes place again," the statement said.

Other Gulf countries closed ranks. The United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar — which only recently mended relations with Riyadh — issued statements reaffirming Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and stability.