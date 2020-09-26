WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump publicly insists he doesn’t rehearse for debates, claiming recently that he is preparing for his first debate on Tuesday in Cleveland with Democratic nominee Joe Biden “just by doing what I’m doing.”

But behind the scenes, Trump is quietly studying videotapes of Biden’s debate performances in 2008 and 2012 to look for weakness or vulnerabilities he can exploit. He is batting around attack lines with aides, and not holding a more formal mock debate.

For his part, Biden is huddling with a small group of advisers. The former vice president plans to attack Trump’s leadership as unsteady, challenge Trump’s repeated lies, and contrast his own experience in a crisis.

In a year upended by a deadly pandemic, a severe recession, a climate crisis and social unrest, the battle to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat has thrust two more pivotal issues — health care and abortion — to the fore a week before the two candidates go toe to toe for the first of three debates.

The Sept. 29 faceoff will be moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace and will feature 15-minute segments on six topics: the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and policing, election integrity, and both candidates’ records.

Trump’s team sees the 90-minute debate as a make-or-break opportunity to save his re-election campaign, which is down in the polls and lagging in cash as early voting has begun in several states.

Trump’s aides believe his near-daily bantering with White House reporters puts him on a stronger footing to react in a live, unscripted setting than Biden, who takes questions from reporters as he travels but hasn’t held a full news conference in months.

Biden’s camp has downplayed the debates’ significance, noting that his lead in national polls, now about 6.5 percentage points, has changed little since the pandemic erupted last spring.

Polls show widespread dissatisfaction with Trump’s handling of the crisis, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans. Democrats believe the deadly virus will continue to overshadow all other issues.

Trump has set expectations particularly low for his foe. He regularly tells his supporters that Biden, 77, “doesn’t know he’s alive,” and suggests he is senile and “dead as a rock.”

After Biden gave an energetic speech, Trump — who is 74 — suggested without evidence that he took performance-enhancing drugs.

Biden’s advisers see those taunts as an advantage — pointing to Biden’s even-keeled performances in primary debates and other high-profile appearances.

They compare that to Trump’s bizarre suggestion at a White House briefing in May that injecting disinfectant could kill the coronavirus, a notion so dangerous that the makers of Clorox and Lysol publicly pleaded with Americans not to inject or ingest their products.

Biden has flummoxed Trump’s advisers because, despite a propensity for stumbles, his demeanor and more common vernacular often wear well with viewers.

“It’s sort of baked in the cake. He’s Uncle Joe. He’s not the smoothest talker in politics. That’s why people like him,” said Lis Smith, a Democrat who advised Pete Buttigieg in the primaries last spring.

The president famously does not read briefing books and struggles to absorb information from oral briefers. So his preparation sessions are somewhat informal, with close aides going through potential attack lines and talking points, officials say.

“The president is constantly prepping,” said White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. “We obviously will be well prepared for the debates. We’re not taking it for granted.”

As with most of his appearances, Trump plans to rely heavily on his instincts and simply react. His unpredictability, indifference to norms of decorum, and disregard for the truth make him a special challenge in a live debate.

Biden plans to push back against at least some of Trump’s “most egregious lies,” but aides are wary of getting too deep into fact-checking the president, said a person familiar with his debate prep.