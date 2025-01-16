Biden warns in farewell address that an 'oligarchy' of ultrarich in US threatens future of democracy

Biden offered his own set of solutions for the problems that he laid out: change the tax code to ensure billionaires ‘’pay their fair share,‘’ eliminate the flow of hidden sources of money into political campaigns, establish 18-year term limits for members of the Supreme Court and ban members of Congress from trading stocks. His policy prescriptions come as his political capital is at its nadir as Biden prepares to exit the national stage, and after he has done little to advance those causes during his four years in power at the White House.