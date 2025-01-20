Biden pardons Fauci and Milley in an effort to guard against potential 'revenge' by Trump

The pardons, announced with just hours left in Biden's presidency, have been the subject of heated debate for months at the highest levels of the White House. It's customary for a president to grant clemency at the end of his term, but those acts of mercy are usually offered to Americans who have been convicted of crimes. Biden, a Democrat, has used the power in the broadest and most untested way possible: to pardon those who have not even been investigated. The decision lays the groundwork for an even more expansive use of pardons by Trump, a Republican, and future presidents.