Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is rallying supporters at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on Friday, just four days ahead of the Nov. 3 election and on the same day Donald Trump is in Rochester to mobilize his base.

The drive-in style Biden rally is part of a three-state swing Friday that also take him to Iowa and Wisconsin. Minnesota hasn’t picked a Republican in the presidential race since 1972, but Trump came within 44,000 votes of winning the state four years ago. Friday morning, Biden said he’s not worried that he’ll lose Minnesota this cycle.

“We’re gonna be in Iowa, we’re gonna be in Wisconsin, so I thought I’d stop in Minnesota,” Biden told reporters before boarding a plane for Des Moines, Iowa. “I don’t take anything for granted. We’re gonna work for every single vote up till the last minute.”

Polls have consistently shown Biden ahead of Trump in Minnesota, but his campaign has invested more resources campaigning than Democrats did four years ago. Friday’s rally is Biden’s second visit to the state since winning the Democratic nomination. He toured a Duluth labor office and addressed supporters in September. Hillary Clinton didn’t visit Minnesota in 2016 in person after she received the Democratic nomination.

Friday marks the second time in this election that both candidates are in the state on the same day. Trump was also in Minnesota for a Bemidji rally in September the same day Biden visited Duluth,

At similar drive-in events in other states, supporters have sat socially distanced in their cars while Biden speaks on stage.