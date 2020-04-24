If the presidential election were held today, polls in crucial swing states like Florida, Michigan and Pennsylvania suggest that Joe Biden would be in position for a narrow victory.

The disquieting news for Democrats is that at the same point in 2016, Hillary Clinton was in a better position.

Some Americans have lost faith in President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, but the country’s deeply entrenched partisan divide has prevented the president from losing more than a few percentage points on his overall approval rating.

Besides, the Electoral College has a meaningful Republican tilt, and those who turn out to vote tend to be slightly more conservative than the general population. Add to that Republicans’ efforts to limit access to voting among predominantly Democratic populations, and Trump might well become the first president in history to win two full terms without once winning a plurality of the popular vote.

State polls proved problematic during the 2016 presidential race — that much is well known. But with no guarantee that a repeat will not occur this year, it bears noting that Clinton was considerably further ahead of Trump in many swing state polls in spring 2016 than Biden is now.

Real Clear Politics polling averages show Biden leading Trump in most polls of Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. But on average, the former vice president’s lead in each of those states’ aggregates is only about half what Clinton’s was at this point in 2016, six months before she was defeated.

So far the golden rule of Trump’s presidency — that his approval ratings shall not budge more than a few percentage points — has held true throughout the corona­virus pandemic. Since the start of this year, his ratings have wavered but never left the mid- to high 40s.

That carries over into perceptions of how Trump has dealt with the coronavirus specifically. And, importantly, it holds true in swing states.

Surveys released this week of Florida, Michigan and Pennsylvania found approval of his handling of the pandemic varying from 44% to 46% of registered voters in those states, reflective of the national average.

In Michigan and Pennsylvania, Biden doesn’t necessarily benefit from people’s support of Democratic governors.

These new state polls show that even in places where Trump has clashed with popular Democratic governors, Biden will not be able to lean on support for state-level Democrats in his fight against the president.

In Fox News polls of Michigan and Pennsylvania, well over 3 in 5 voters approved of their Democratic governor’s job performance, including large majorities of independents and moderates. But in each case, that was far more than those who said they would vote for Biden in November.