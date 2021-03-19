WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is engineering a sharp shift in policy toward China, focused on gathering allies to counter Beijing's coercive diplomacy around the world and ensuring that China does not gain a permanent advantage in critical technologies.

At first glance, it seems to adopt much of the Trump administration's conviction that the world's two biggest powers are veering dangerously toward confrontation, a clear change in tone from the Obama years.

But the emerging strategy more directly repudiates the prevailing view of the last quarter century that deep economic interdependence could be counted on to temper fundamental conflicts on issues like China's military buildup, its territorial ambitions and human rights.

It focuses anew on competing more aggressively with Beijing on technologies vital to long-term economic and military power, after concluding that President Donald Trump's approach — a mix of expensive tariffs, efforts to ban Huawei and TikTok, and accusations about sending the "China virus" to American shores — had failed to change President Xi Jinping's course.

The result, as Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, put it during the campaign last year, is an approach that "should put less focus on trying to slow China down and more emphasis on trying to run faster ourselves" through increased government investment in research and technologies like semiconductors, artificial intelligence and energy.

Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will road-test the new approach in what promises to be a tense first encounter Thursday with their Chinese counterparts in Anchorage, Alaska. It is a meeting they delayed until they could reach the outlines of a common strategy with allies — notably Japan, South Korea, India and Australia — and one they insisted had to take place on American soil.

But it will also be a first demonstration of Beijing's determination to stand up to the new administration, and a chance for its diplomats to deliver a litany of complaints about Washington's "evil" interference in China's affairs, as a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman put it Wednesday.

The United States imposed sanctions on 24 Chinese officials Wednesday for undermining Hong Kong's democratic freedoms, an action whose timing was pointed and clearly intentional. Blinken said in Tokyo this week that "we will push back if necessary when China uses coercion or aggression to get its way."

At the heart of the Biden administration's critique of the Trump administration's approach to China was the absence of a competitive strategy.

Trump and his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, threatened allies that were negotiating to install Huawei's 5G communications network, telling them they could be cut off from U.S. intelligence because Washington could not risk having critical data diverted to the Chinese.

But there was no American alternative to offer them, since U.S. companies had largely exited the field.

Biden's team promises a different approach — one that is exploring, for example, ways of organizing Western democracies to draw on American open-source software and European-made switching gear from Nokia and Ericsson to offer a more secure, Western-made alternative to Huawei. But putting together such combinations requires a level of government and private-sector cooperation that is rare in peacetime and can take years to assemble.