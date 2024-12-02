LUANDA, Angola — Biden arrives in Angola for his long-promised first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president.
Biden arrives in Angola for his long-promised first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president
Biden arrives in Angola for his long-promised first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 2, 2024 at 5:12PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The Coast Guard has suspended its search for the crew of a fishing boat that capsized in the Gulf of Alaska
The Coast Guard has suspended its search for the crew of a fishing boat that capsized in the Gulf of Alaska.